Brighton invests $3 million in revolutionary nozzle-cutting technology

Brighton Tru-Edge, the largest cold-form tank head manufacturer in North America, has officially launched its latest product innovation, Tru-Cut 3D, that revolutionizes the way fabricators across the country cut penetrations into their tank heads.

Adam Hock, President of Brighton Tru-Edge, commented, “Tru-Cut 3D is a game-changer for us and delivers incredible benefits to our customers beyond our signature Tru-Edge bevel that allows for faster fit-ups. We can now pre-cut holes using laser scanning and 7-axis cutting technology with absolute precision, plus bevel those holes according to exact customer specifications.” He added, “We essentially eliminate multiple steps typically performed by our customers, which saves them both time and money with no costly mistakes.”

The new technology was installed in early June, and the Brighton Tru-Edge technology team has been perfecting the penetration cuts and formulating the final pricing strategy over the past two months before launching the new offering to the broader market. Hock indicated that several existing customers have already taken advantage of this technology and are seeing immediate time savings and increased margin benefits. He fully expects Tru-Cut 3D sales to scale rapidly over the next 12 months.

Hock commented, “We are quickly off to the races with this new technology offering. The key will be to manage customer expectations while demand continues to grow. Steady, managed growth is what we are all about.” Hock added. “As the market leader, we are known for exceptional service, consistent quality, and innovation. This latest offering reinforces our commitment to delivering on that promise and leveraging technology to provide our customers with additional time and savings. This gives us a real competitive advantage in the market, and I am excited about what this means for our future growth.”

Brighton Tru-Edge reported a 50% increase in sales in 2023 and fully expects this to increase in 2024. Hock believes that Tru-Cut 3D will increase the number of tank head orders from current customers in addition to increasing the number of new customer acquisitions.