Terry Lawson joins CEC Houston as air quality project manager III

Terry Lawson joins Civil & Environmental Consultants, Inc.’s (CEC) Houston operations as a Senior Project Manager in the Air Quality practice.

She brings more than 33 years of experience managing several complex environmental projects which include air, water, and/or waste. Terry also has landfill and petrochemical manufacturing expertise and serves as the office’s Energy Market Lead.

Harold Barber, vice president and office lead of CEC Houston, says, “Terry has a strong environmental compliance background, particularly in air permitting and the interpretation of air regulations across the country. With her corporate experience in chemical manufacturing and energy, she is a great asset to our clients and has quickly filled a critical niche in our Houston and Corpus Christi operations.”

Terry has two master’s degrees in environmental engineering and environmental science from the University of Houston and a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Texas A&M University – Kingsville. She is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers.