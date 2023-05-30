Taurus Industrial Group strengthens E&I division with new president Donaldson

Based in Houston, Taurus Industrial Group (“Taurus”) is an integrated, and industry diversified, technical services company offering end-to-end services across multiple service lines.

Leveraging a growing footprint with operations in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, Taurus’s professional services offerings cover engineering and automation, electrical and instrumentation, power systems testing, civil and mechanical, fabrication, rotating equipment maintenance, soft crafts, scaffold, refractory, specialty tooling and machining, technical bolting, torquing, heat treating, line stopping and NDT. The firm is backed by the leading, global private equity group, SCF Partners.

In a move to expand its electrical and instrumentation (“E&I”) offerings, which already comprised Wolfenson Electric, Taurus acquired Amber Electric LLC in 2021 thereby expanding its customer base and capabilities under a unified E&I division. Taurus sought a new leader for its combined E&I division. This new position would need to lead both the integration of the two businesses and continue the firm’s organic growth. Taurus turned to BIC Recruiting who placed industry leader Troy Donaldson into the role of President- E&I.

“I have used BIC’s services multiple times over the course of many years, both for recruiting and marketing services,” said Taurus CEO Hari Gopu. “Taurus had a need for a new president of Amber Electric, our electrical and instrumentation business, and given BIC’s knowledge of this market, it made a lot of sense to contact BIC Recruiting. The team has a very unique position within the industrial market; they are so connected and attuned to what’s going on.”

After engaging BIC’s Recruiting division, Gopu received information on several qualified candidates within a few weeks. They had all been interviewed and carefully vetted by BIC prior to submission. The interviewing process moved forward quickly and smoothly.

Mr. Donaldson has over 20 years of industrial E&I experience bringing extensive results in leading teams, customer engagement, construction management, estimation and project & controls management.

“We are delighted to have Troy Donaldson on our team,” continued Gopu. “He’s already made great strides in a short amount of time and will play a critical role in shaping the continued growth of our electric and industrial business. Would I recommend BIC Recruiting? Without hesitation, yes!”

Donaldson was also pleased with BIC Recruiting’s efforts in this process. “The experience was streamlined, informative and simple — and it happened fast,” he said. “The BIC team told me where to be and when. They approached me and I was immediately interested. It was an overall seamless experience and has been a smooth transition into my new role.”

Through acquisition and its organic growth, Taurus seeks to continue bringing together familiar and highly regarded service providers with an outstanding combination of people and know-how to safely deliver high-performance solutions to operators in the ever-growing industrial landscape. From engineering to implementation, the growing number of Taurus companies work in alignment providing front-end engineering, routine maintenance, capital projects, and turnaround services. Taurus aims to bring unparalleled service delivery excellence to the energy and industrials sector under one integrated organization. Their impressive industry spread includes multiple aspects of the energy industry, from their origins in traditional petrochemical and refining industries into the broader power, energy, natural gas, and emerging renewables markets. Headquartered in Houston, Taurus has ten facilities throughout Texas, as well as key operational hubs in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Decatur, Illinois; North Versailles, Pittsburg; Red Deer, Canada; Vera Cruz, Mexico.

