Staff transition at SWICA

This year signifies the conclusion of a remarkable chapter in SWICA's history as the organization bids farewell to executive director, Linda Tracey, who dedicated 32 years to the role.

Throughout her tenure, Linda guided SWICA through significant growth, dynamic transformations, numerous engaging events, and a multitude of challenges spanning industries and even global scales.

As the organization transitions into this new phase, Linda, alongside the SWICA Board of Directors, diligently orchestrated arrangements to entrust the organization to the capable stewardship of Lindsay Konlande and the adept team at International Meeting Managers (IMM). Lindsay herself boasts more than a decade of experience in association management, and she is supported by the IMM team, which brings forth an impressive 35 years of industry expertise. The gratitude for the years spent with Linda is profound, while the anticipation for the future is equally fervent. The organization eagerly awaits the opportunities that lie ahead.

"My dear friends. Sometimes we make hard choices and pray that God has pushed us in the right direction. Leaving you after 32 years was one of those! I leave you in good hands, more skillful for SWICA’s future. I can’t thank you enough for the lifelong friends, memories and life experiences you have all given me. I step aside, but not far...See you soon" said Linda Tracey.

“I am beyond excited to work with the SWICA team and get to know the members of this wonderful organization. Linda is leaving behind a great legacy and I look forward to continuing the important work SWICA has done within the industry over the last 65 years” said Lindsay Konlande.