S&B announced the appointment of Stuart Spence as a new board member, effective immediately.

Spence's extensive financial and operational management background within the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and oilfield products and services industries will bring valuable expertise to S&B. Spence is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Spence & Company, the management consultancy arm of The Spence Family Office.

Expand S&B names Stuart Spence as new board member

"Stuart's deep experience, coupled with his strategic leadership roles at large engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firms, uniquely positions him to support S&B during a time of pivotal growth and innovation," said Lori Garrison, S&B Board Director. "His proven track record of driving operational excellence and financial discipline aligns perfectly with our strategic priorities."

Spence has more than thirty years of EPC and Oilfield experience. He previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at McDermott International, where he was responsible for the global Finance and Information Technology functions. Prior to McDermott, he was Vice President, Artificial Lift, at Halliburton Company, overseeing the strategic and operational aspects of one of Halliburton's critical product and service lines. His career includes significant roles at Global Oilfield Services (acquired by Halliburton), Green Rock Energy LLC and Vetco International Ltd.

Spence holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Stirling in Scotland, and he earned leadership certifications from the Columbia Business School and Harvard Business School.