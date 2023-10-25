PosiGen names new CEO

Louisiana-based PosiGen, has announced Peter Shaper as its new CEO.

Shaper succeeds PosiGen Founder Tom Neyhart, who transitioned to executive chair of the board after building and leading the company as CEO for the past 12 years.

"PosiGen is doing something truly special in the world, and I am thrilled to lead the company through its next phase of growth," says new CEO Peter Shaper. "I've worked for years investing in, running, and scaling businesses, and I am looking forward to putting that experience to work at PosiGen. But what makes me truly excited is the difference PosiGen makes in the lives of the customers we serve - saving households money and expanding access to clean energy. Tom and the PosiGen leadership team here have laid the foundation for a platform that can positively impact communities across the country, and it is an honor to take the reins and help expand that impact."

Peter comes to PosiGen with more than two decades of top leadership experience. He is a founding partner of private equity investment firm Genesis Park, and has also served as CEO of Speedcast International, CapRock Communications, Greenwell Energy Solutions, Donnelley Marketing and Twenty20 Solutions. He was also a founder of the Information Management Group (IMG), which grew to more than $600 million in revenue during his tenure. Peter also worked as an associate with McKinsey & Company. He serves on the Board of Directors of Persedo Spirits, HCareers, Twenty20 Solutions, and Genesis Park. Peter holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Stanford and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University.

"As the company's Founder and now Executive Chairman, I couldn't be more pleased to have Peter step in as CEO at this inflection point for the company," says Tom Neyhart. "He cares deeply about our mission, represents the best of our values, and has the chops to take what we've built to the next level. PosiGen has benefited from the wisdom, partnership, and support of so many committed individuals over the years, and now we have a champion who can put all those pieces together and lead us as we grow from 25,000 customers across a dozen states to hundreds of thousands of households nationwide over the next few years."