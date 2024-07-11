The Port of Corpus Christi has named Kyle Hogan the incoming Chief Operating Officer, to succeed Clark Robertson, who will retire on September 3, 2024.

Most recently, Hogan served as commander of the Corpus Christi Army Depot. His career spans three decades of Distinguished Military Service, including 15 years with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR) Airborne.

Expand Port of Corpus Christi names Kyle Hogan COO Kyle Hogan has been named the new Chief Operating Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi.

A credentialed executive coach, Hogan specializes in talent development and process improvement. In his new role at the Port of Corpus Christi, Hogan will oversee Engineering Services, Port Operations, Police and Security, Emergency Management, and Channel & DMPA Development.

“I am honored to begin the next chapter of my career with this world-class team,” said Kyle Hogan, incoming Chief Operating Officer of the Port of Corpus Christi. “The Port of Corpus Christi is critical in the global energy marketplace. I am excited to continue reinforcing that position via a strong focus on operations and workforce development.”

Hogan officially will begin work at the Port on August 12; to maintain workplace continuity, he will overlap with Robertson until his official retirement date. After more than three decades in executive commercial and operational positions, Robertson came on board the Port of Corpus Christi in 2018. Throughout his tenure at the Port, Robertson effectively helped expand the Port’s rail portfolio and facility footprint; notably, he helped usher in record growth to accommodate unprecedented demand.

“Kyle brings significant experience given his extensive background supporting critical military operations,” said Kent Britton, Chief Executive Officer of the Port of Corpus Christi. “His professional outlook and commitment to developing effective teams is a terrific complement to our culture and vision. We have made great progress in growing the professionalism of our organization and capacity to handle new business under Clark’s leadership, and we look forward to continuing that trajectory under Kyle’s leadership of our Operations Team.”