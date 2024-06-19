Expand Nationwide Boiler hires McNamee as Rental Sales Engineer for East Coast

Nationwide Boiler hires a new Rental Sales Engineer for the East Coast, Brendan McNamee.

McNamee is replacing Jim Barebau, the previous eastern U.S. business manager, who retired at the end of March.

McNamee brings with him extensive background and experience in the rental boiler industry as well as related industrial and commercial equipment industries, making him the perfect fit for the rental sales engineer role.

In his new position, McNamee will focus on enhancing the support and service for customers in the east.