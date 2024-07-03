Knight hired as senior director of engineering by Blast Resource Group

Blast Resource Group has hired Greg Knight as Blast Resource Group's senior director of engineering. Knight brings 25 years of experience performing hazards assessments using consequence and risk-based methodologies.

He has performed over 200 facility siting studies in support of the OSHA process safety management requirements and has deep experience performing consequence modeling for explosion, fire and toxic hazards using tools, such as FLame ACceleration Simulator and process hazard analysis software tools.

Knight was also the lead developer of FACET3D, a software tool for consequence and risk-based assessments.