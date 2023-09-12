Ironclad welcomes Braddy, Cronk as regional sales managers

Jimmy Braddy and David Cronk have joined Ironclad as regional sales managers for the U.S. Southeast and Northeast, respectively.

The two will not just be managing, but leading, cultivating and developing the sales team by helping them understand and implement best practices and strategies to differentiate themselves in the market.

Braddy and Cronk will develop a comprehensive pipeline for major accounts in the region and work with the national account manager, strategic account managers and operations to broaden its market share in the two regions.

Braddy, formerly with National Trench Safety, worked his way up to his current position in only five years; he’s based in Atlanta. Cronk, based in New Jersey, has over 28 years of experience and comes to Ironclad from an industrial/environmental services company.