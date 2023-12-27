ILTA names Leakhena Swett interim president

The International Liquid Terminals Association (ILTA) and Dr. Kathryn Clay, Ph.D. have parted ways. The ILTA and its Board of Directors would like to wish Kathryn the best in the next chapter of her career.

During this time of transition, the Board has appointed ILTA's Executive Vice President Leakhena Swett to serve as Interim President. Mrs. Swett has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of the industry's challenges and opportunities with five years of dedicated service to ILTA.

Leakhena expressed her enthusiasm saying, "I am deeply honored to serve as Interim President of ILTA and am committed to supporting our community during this transitional period. I believe in our Association's mission of advocacy and look forward to working with the Board as we build towards an exciting 2024."

The ILTA Board of Directors will appoint a selection committee to recruit and permanently fill the role of President.