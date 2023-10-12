Four Hargrove Controls & Automation engineers named among CFE Media and Technology’s Engineering Leaders Under 40

Hargrove Controls & Automation, a leading industrial automation system integrator and a subsidiary of global EPC firm Hargrove Engineers & Constructors, announced that four of their engineers have been listed along with 30 other engineering professionals as rising stars of innovation in the CFE Media and Technology class of 2023 Engineering Leaders Under 40.

This achievement recognizes individuals in automation, industrial manufacturing, and system integration who have made substantial contributions to the control engineering and plant engineering professions.

“We are so proud of each teammate representing Hargrove Controls & Automation in the class of 2023 Engineering Leaders Under 40,” said Karen Griffin, Vice President of Hargrove Controls & Automation. “These outstanding individuals are following a legacy of excellence that previous Hargrove Teammates have achieved while forging their own that will be tough to match.”

The four engineers representing Hargrove Controls & Automation include Matthew Bailey and Megan McIntosh from Mobile, Alabama and Chase Beard and Elliot Miller from Atlanta, Georgia.

“Matthew’s, Chase’s, Megan’s, and Elliot’s commitment to Hargrove’s core values and their dedication to excellence and growth is the reason they are top performers within our company,” said Uwe Kurfurst, Hargrove Controls & Automation Industry Engineering Leader. “It is an impressive feat for Hargrove Controls & Automation to have continued representation in the program each year and demonstrates our commitment to engineering excellence.”

Last year, the Engineering Leaders Under 40 class of 2022 featured five Hargrove Controls & Automation engineers – from technical consultants to controls and automation engineers –including the Control System Integrators Association (CSIA) 2023 Rising Star Award recipient Sean Phillips.