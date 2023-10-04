Chemex introduces Irvin as Process Safety Management Specialist

Chemex introduces Kermie Irvin as their Process Safety Management Specialist.

Hailing from Monroe, Louisiana, Kermie has deep Southern roots. She graduated with distinction from Southern University A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where she earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Kermie has a unique hobby – she is a devoted dog enthusiast with a strong penchant for dog shows. She boasts ample experience in the ring, where she has exhibited various breeds including the Cane Corso, Dogue de Bordeaux, and Bull Mastiff.