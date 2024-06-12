ATR SmartProcedures names Collins business development manager

BIC Recruiting recently placed John Collins to join the team of ATR SmartProcedures as business development manager.

Collins is an industry veteran with over 10 years of industrial software experience. ATR, Inc tackles procedural challenges with SmartProcedures, an enterprise-wide digital platform. It transforms how high-risk, regulated companies handle procedures, ensuring top-quality digital processes that boost worker efficiency and safety.