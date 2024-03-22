Aspen Aerogels promotes Justin Rispoli to director of global projects

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. announces the promotion of Justin Rispoli to the role of director of global projects.

In his new capacity, Rispoli will spearhead the identification and acquisition of large-scale capital projects worldwide. His responsibilities include collaborating with project owners, EPCs, and contractors to secure Aspen Aerogels' involvement from project specification to completion. Rispoli will also coordinate with regional sales leaders and distribution partners to ensure seamless project execution.

For more information, visit aerogel.com.

