Ascend appoints Witte as senior VP and chief integrated supply chain officer

Ascend Performance Materials announced that Chris Witte has joined the company as senior vice president and chief integrated supply chain officer.

He will oversee Ascend's manufacturing, engineering, procurement and supply chain teams.

Chris Witte has over 35 years of chemical manufacturing and engineering experience, including multiple executive leadership roles with BASF and SABIC. He has extensive experience in capital budgeting and investments, strategic direction, manufacturing digitalization and sustainability strategy.

He has served as Chair of the Texas Chemical Council’s Sustainability Committee and received the Brazoria County 2018 Stephen F. Austin Leadership Award.