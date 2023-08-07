Aqua-Aerobic Systems has promoted Paul Klebs to director of aftermarket sales.

Paul joined Aqua-Aerobic Systems in 1996 as a Process Engineer focusing on the company’s Biological Processes and supporting Sequencing Batch Reactor (SBR) systems with both process and mechanical expertise.

Since then, Paul has held various roles within the company, including Applications Engineering Manager and most recently Aftermarket Sales Manager. His group is responsible for providing technical sales and process support for existing customers, worldwide.

In his new role as Director, Paul will continue to strengthen the company’s Aftermarket Sales group as well as the lead the Aeration and Mixing team.

Paul holds a B.S. degree in Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and graduate coursework in Environmental Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

We appreciate Paul’s dedication to Aqua-Aerobic over the years and look forward to his leadership in his new role.