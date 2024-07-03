Apache Industrial appoints Duncan as VP, Business Development

Apache Industrial has hired Brad Duncan as VP, Business Development.

He will be responsible for driving business growth through the strategic acquisition of new clients, expanding services with existing clients, and establishing productive and profitable relationships.

For more than nine years, Duncan held multiple roles with Brock Group, including VP and director of sales, director of business development and business development manager.

