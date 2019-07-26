IVS: Let’s make a deal podcast

IVS Investment Banking, a leading provider of merger and acquisition (M&A), recapitalization, management-led buyout, private placement and consulting services, hosted a webinar titled “Let’s make a deal!”

The webinar turned podcast covers a variety of topics and lessons learned in M&A. Listen in to learn about preparing for a sale, when and how to prepare company management structure, processes, financials and data; how owners are involved after a sale; considerations for family/partners and staff; and how to time your exit. Listeners also have the opportunity to learn about EBITDA, how businesses are valued, who makes up the “deal team” of a merger or acquisition, the variety of deal structures and details about each, how to buy or sell a business, and what to do to make it to the closing.

Panelists included Tanner Moran, managing director at Hastings Equity Partners; Robert Viguet, partner at Porter Hedges LLP; and John Zapalac, managing director at IVS Investment Banking. IVS President Thomas Brinsko will moderate the session.