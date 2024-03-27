Vision RNG enters into agreement for three landfill gas to RNG facilities

Vision RNG, LLC is pleased to announce it has signed definitive agreements to develop, build, own and operate three landfill gas (LFG) to renewable natural gas (RNG) facilities at three privately-owned southeastern U.S. landfills located in Alabama and Tennessee.

LFG is a natural by-product of the decomposition of waste when it is deposited in a landfill. Regulations, as well as health and safety concerns, require that it be collected and flared. The two primary components of LFG are methane and carbon dioxide, both significant contributors to climate change. The use of LFG as an energy source is one of just a small handful of waste gas streams that offer both significant energy benefits and environmental benefits as described below.

The RNG will be injected into nearby natural gas transmission lines where it will be distributed to customers either in the transportation fuel market or in displacing natural gas to meet sustainability goals and reduce the consumption of fossil natural gas. These projects will also directly benefit the local communities by reducing the emissions of LFG flaring and creating local construction and operations jobs.

The three projects combined will convert LFG to RNG and will initially produce over 1 million MMbtu per year. With the addition of these projects, Vision RNG now has a total of 15 LFG to RNG projects that will produce over 5,600,000 MMbtu of RNG initially and grow to 6,500,000 MMbtu by 2029.

William Held, Chief Business Development Officer for Vision RNG said, “The landfill owner of the three sites has a great focus on maximizing resource value while minimizing environmental impact, and this commitment to sustainability is aligned with our own mission to provide clean, sustainable energy to users of RNG in the transportation market as well as non-transportation uses for renewable fuel and sustainability use.”