Vision RNG and Meridian Waste announce landfill gas to RNG project in Missouri

Vision RNG announced that its landfill gas to renewable natural gas (RNG) project at Meridian Waste’s Eagle Ridge Landfill in Bowling Green, Missouri is now fully operational.

The project uses 1,500 scfm of Landfill Gas (LFG) and produces 375,000 MMBtu of RNG annually, enough renewable gas to heat approximately 8,800 homes per year. The RNG is injected into a nearby interstate natural gas pipeline and used by various customers across the U.S. for transportation fuel and other sustainability purposes. RNG production has many environmental and economic benefits, including being a carbon-neutral energy solution, lowering methane emissions, reducing our dependence on fossil fuels, and utilizing the current natural gas infrastructure.

“Vision RNG is proud to partner with Meridian Waste and is extremely proud of being able to bring this LFG to RNG project online. It is the first of its kind in the State of Missouri. The energy, environmental and economic benefits are significant for all parties,” stated Bill Johnson, CEO of VRNG. “This is the first of several LFG to RNG projects VRNG will be bringing online, including projects in Kentucky, Alabama, South Carolina and Oklahoma.”

“Today’s announcement activating the Eagle Ridge Landfill’s Clean Energy plant is an extremely proud moment for Meridian Waste and all our partners in this project - first and foremost Vision RNG,” stated Walter “Wally” Hall, CEO - Meridian Waste. “This joint project represents the power of creative thinking, regulatory commitment, sound infrastructure investment and environmental stewardship in a manner that enhances the natural environment and our shareholders’ financial commitment. This Missouri Clean Energy project is the first of three of which Meridian Waste has partnered with Vision RNG, and it’s exciting to say that together in the 'Show Me State' we are doing just that - showing that our partnership results in better technology, stronger infrastructure and cleaner energy."

“In Missouri and across our company footprint, Meridian Waste is committed to being a good neighbor, and a steward of the environment,” stated Gregg Asciutto, Area President - Missouri. “Our business is safely and judiciously managing solid waste collections and disposal so that it benefits the greater community while protecting the environment. By converting our landfill gas into pipeline quality clean energy, we manage potential odors more effectively, reduce Greenhouse gas emissions, and capture a once wasted renewable resource to fuel more efficient trucks and operations throughout the region.”