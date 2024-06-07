Technip Energies and Turner Industries awarded contract by ExxonMobil for Louisiana CCUS project

Technip Energies, in consortium with Turner Industries, has been awarded the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract by ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions Onshore Storage LLC.

Technip Energies will oversee the engineering and procurement while Turner Industries will be responsible for the construction.

The contract covers ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions’ plans for the delivery of a Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage (CCUS) system that could condition, compress and transport, for eventual storage, up to 800,000 metric tons per year of CO 2 from a manufacturing plant located in Convent, Louisiana, and owned by Nucor Corporation, North America’s largest steel producer and recycler.

The Nucor manufacturing site produces direct reduced iron (DRI), a raw material that is mixed with recycled scrap at Nucor steel mills, which make higher grades of steel products, including automobile parts, household appliances and tools and machinery. The CCUS system is designed to enable the Nucor facility to produce DRI with up to 80% less greenhouse gas emissions than traditional blast furnace iron production.

ExxonMobil selected Technip Energies to perform the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED), and together with Turner Industries worked to solidify the EPC execution approach.

Christophe Malaurie, SVP Decarbonization Solutions of Technip Energies, commented: “This award is a testament of our leading expertise in delivering efficient CCUS solutions. By supporting ExxonMobil’s planned emissions reduction project at the Nucor direct reduced iron plant, we together with our partner Turner Industries, are directly contributing to emissions reductions of hard-to-abate industries.”

Mark Brittain, President of Construction for Turner Industries, said: "Building on our history of successful collaborations with ExxonMobil, Turner Industries is honored to contribute to this significant carbon capture and storage project. This aligns with our commitment to delivering innovative solutions in the carbon capture and storage space and advancing sustainable industrial processes. We are excited to partner with Technip Energies and ExxonMobil on this critical project, leveraging our construction expertise to support Nucor Corporation's goal of net-zero emissions by 2050."