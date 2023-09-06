RealTerm Energy announces name change to RTE Energy Solutions on its 10-Year anniversary

RealTerm Energy announced it has changed its name to RTE Energy Solutions. This announcement coincides with the company's 10-year anniversary, celebrating the successes and continued evolution of the company.

The new name reflects the company's unwavering dedication to help transform the energy landscape with additional turnkey energy solutions and helping clients reduce costs while optimizing and decarbonizing their buildings and operations.

"Our mission here at RTE Energy Solutions is simple: Reduce inefficiencies, Transition toward a sustainable future, and Evolve together as we harness the power of sustainable technologies," says Angelos Vlasopoulos, Chief Executive Officer.

Founded in 2013, the company has made significant environmental and financial impacts through its turnkey LED street lighting conversion of over 400,000 streetlights for more than 350 clients. RTE solves the many challenges of older HID streetlights, which consume high amounts of energy and are very costly to maintain, by converting them to energy efficient LED technology which significantly reduces operating costs through lower electricity usage and maintenance costs.

RTE Energy Solutions has recently expanded its solutions to include electric vehicle charging stations, HVAC energy savings solutions, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and other smart technologies to help address the quickly evolving energy landscape of our customers. What has not changed is the company's vision to save clients time, money, and energy, while positively affecting the environment and connecting people in it.

"Our unwavering commitment to exceeding client expectations has been the driving force behind our success for the past ten years, and it fuels our excitement for what lies ahead," says Mark Carter, Vice President of Smart Solutions.