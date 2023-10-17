Proman, Mitsubishi sign MoU to develop world-scale ultra low-carbon ammonia plant in Lake Charles

Proman has signed an MoU with Mitsubishi Corporation to explore building a world-scale ultra low-carbon ammonia facility in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The proposed plant would produce approximately 1.2 million tonnes per year of clean ammonia by incorporating state-of-the-art carbon capture and sequestration technology.

The proposed ultra low-carbon ammonia facility will be located on Proman's existing site in Lake Charles, adjacent to Proman's natural gas to methanol plant which is also under development.

Welcoming the agreement, Proman Chief Executive David Cassidy said, "We are delighted to be developing this world-scale ultra low-carbon ammonia facility with Mitsubishi Corporation. Proman is already a leading fertilizer producer, and we are committed to expanding our global production to drive forward ammonia's critical role as a fertilizer, fuel and decarbonised future energy source. Once completed, this state-of-the-art plant with industry-leading carbon capture technology will be a major step towards meeting the growing demand for ammonia as a clean fuel. We are honoured to be partnering with Mitsubishi on this."

The signing ceremony between Proman and Mitsubishi Corporation took place at the Third International Conference on Fuel Ammonia (CFA), organised by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. Ammonia produced at the facility will be primarily exported to Japan as a clean fuel to reduce emissions from coal-fired power plants, in line with Japan's national strategy to grow domestic ammonia consumption to help achieve its decarbonisation goals.