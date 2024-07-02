NANO Nuclear & CURIO to collaborate on advanced nuclear fuel recycling

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc., a vertically integrated advanced nuclear energy and technology company developing portable clean nuclear energy solutions, announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate with Curio Solutions to optimize Curio’s nuclear fuel recycling capabilities for NANO Nuclear’s next-generation portable nuclear microreactors in development.

This MOU marks another achievement in NANO Nuclear’s commitment to explore and assemble complimentary advanced technologies to further enable the development of its ‘ZEUS’ and ‘ODIN’ microreactors.

Based in Washington, D.C., Curio Solutions is a leading advanced nuclear recycling technology developer and pioneer of the NuCycle process. Utilizing chemistries that increase operational modularity, capacity, and economic viability, NuCycle (which has received funding from the U.S. government) offers a recycling opportunity to dramatically reducing nuclear waste.

The companies will now collaborate for one year and seek to optimize NANO Nuclear’s fuel designs for enhanced recyclability and seek to implement cutting edge recycling methods utilizing the NuCycle process. The collaboration will also explore opportunities to integrate recycled fuel into NANO Nuclear’s advanced microreactor designs. The MOU is preliminary, but if the collaboration evolves as expected, the companies would ultimately seek enter into more formal definitive documentation.

"Our collaboration with Nano Nuclear exemplifies our commitment to working across the entire spectrum of the nuclear industry,” said Edward McGinnis, CEO of Curio. “NANO Nuclear's innovative approach to reactor design aligns perfectly with our vision for a sustainable nuclear future. We are excited to work with NANO Nuclear on creating tomorrow's nuclear energy solutions."

The first advanced portable nuclear microreactor company to publicly list in the U.S., NANO Nuclear has worked diligently to develop its portable microreactor solutions. The ‘ZEUS’ advanced portable microreactor is designed to generate between 1 and 2 megawatts of clean electricity, without relying on fluid coolant, improving safety and reliability. NANO Nuclear’s ‘ODIN’ is a clean energy, portable nuclear microreactor and is set to benefit greatly from NANO Nuclear’s recent acquisition of innovative annular linear induction pump (ALIP) technology, enhancing its passive decay heat removal capabilities using natural circulation.

“We are very proud to be a part of the accelerating momentum in the global nuclear energy renaissance,” said Jay Yu, Executive Chairman and President of NANO Nuclear Energy. “It’s truly exciting to collaborate with other disruptive advanced nuclear technology companies like Curio as we lead the charge to revitalize the industry and reshape the energy landscape. The opportunity to utilize Curio’s expertise in nuclear fuel recycling and optimize our reactors to be cleaner, more efficient and safer is a significant boon to NANO Nuclear. This collaboration also further demonstrates our ability to identify and seek to incorporate other innovative technologies into our microreactor technologies. We are eager to see where this collaboration leads, and we will continue our mission to assemble and capitalize on the best cutting-edge nuclear technology.”

“At NANO Nuclear we’re not just developing microreactors; we’re reimagining the future of energy,” said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer, and Head of Reactor Development of NANO Nuclear Energy. “Our advanced portable nuclear microreactors represent a paradigm shift in how we think about nuclear power – making it more accessible, adaptable and aligned with the world’s evolving energy needs. By collaborating with Curio, we are pushing the boundaries of nuclear energy technology and seeking to take our vision a step further by optimizing our advanced microreactor designs for recycling, creating the potential for a truly sustainable nuclear fuel cycle. Our portable microreactors are designed to be game changers in terms of portability and efficiency, and now, with Curio’s recycling expertise, we’re addressing the full lifecycle of nuclear fuel. This holistic approach is what sets NANO Nuclear apart in the industry.”