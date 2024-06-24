INEOS announces groundbreaking on the INEOS Hickerson solar project

INEOS Olefins & Polymers USA and NextEra Energy Resources, LLC announced groundbreaking on INEOS Hickerson Solar, a new 310-megawatt solar project located, about 48 miles northwest of Waco, in Bosque County, Texas.

This significant milestone follows the recently signed renewable power purchase agreement with NextEra Energy Resources, the world's largest generator of renewable energy from wind and sun, and a leader in battery energy storage.

The INEOS Hickerson Solar project will be constructed, owned and operated by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources. The entire output of this cutting-edge solar project will be dedicated to INEOS O&P USA, aiming to cover the net purchased electricity load for all 14 of INEOS O&P USA’s manufacturing, fractionation and storage facilities in the U.S.

Expected to produce 730,000 megawatt-hours of clean energy annually—equivalent to the annual electricity use of over 68,000 homes—the INEOS Hickerson Solar project will significantly contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 310,000 tons per year.

“INEOS O&P USA is committed to leading the petrochemical community in adopting renewable energy solutions,” said CEO Mike Nagle. “This solar project is a crucial step in our global efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of INEOS businesses.”

“We are pleased to work with INEOS O&P USA and support their renewable energy objectives,” said Petter Skantze, vice president of infrastructure development for NextEra Energy Resources. “We commend INEOS for pioneering the decarbonization of the petrochemical industry.”

The INEOS Hickerson Solar project is scheduled to begin commercial operation by December 2025.