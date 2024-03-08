Fluor joint venture awarded DOE contract

Fluor Corporation announced that the DOE selected Hanford Tank Waste Operations & Closure, LLC – a joint venture led by a subsidiary of BWX Technologies, Inc., together with Fluor and Amentum – to execute the Hanford Integrated Tank Disposition Contract.

The new contract has an estimated ceiling of $45 billion over a 10-year ordering period for environmental management operations at the Hanford Site in Washington state. Fluor will recognize its share of earnings from this new contract using the equity method of accounting.

“We’ve been a proud member of the Tri-Cities community for more than 25 years, beginning with the Project Hanford Management Contract in 1996 through to our role today on the Central Plateau Cleanup Contract,” said Tom D’Agostino, Group President of Fluor’s Mission Solutions business. “The scope of work under this new contract is critical to the mission of cleaning up Hanford and we are excited to begin building on the progress the tank farm facilities have already achieved in removing and processing tank waste. We look forward to supporting the DOE and other site contractors in this effort and in working with the community.”

The contract scope includes the operation of the Hanford tank farm facilities, eventual operation of the Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant, and responsibility for other core functions such as project management; security and emergency services; business performance; and environment, safety, health and quality.

The DOE is engaged in one of the great public works projects at the Hanford Site. Responsible for the federal government’s cleanup of more than 40 years of producing plutonium through the 1980s, the DOE is transforming the site back into an operations mode to treat tank waste from the production era.