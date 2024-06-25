ExxonMobil adds Air Liquide to world’s largest low-carbon hydrogen project

ExxonMobil and Air Liquide announced an agreement to support the production of low-carbon hydrogen and low-carbon ammonia at ExxonMobil’s Baytown, Texas facility, just outside Houston.

The agreement will enable transportation of low-carbon hydrogen through Air Liquide’s existing pipeline network. Additionally, Air Liquide will build and operate four Large Modular Air separation units (LMAs) to supply 9,000 metric tons of oxygen and up to 6,500 metric tons of nitrogen daily to the facility. The LMAs will primarily use low-carbon electricity to reduce the project’s carbon footprint.

“Momentum continues to build for the world’s largest low-carbon hydrogen project and the emerging hydrogen market,” said Dan Ammann, President of ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions. “This partnership with Air Liquide further strengthens our Baytown project by enabling hydrogen distribution through existing networks and securing key feedstocks.”

ExxonMobil's planned hydrogen production facility will be the world’s largest. It is expected to produce 1 billion cubic feet of low-carbon hydrogen daily, and more than 1 million tons of ammonia annually while capturing more than 98% of the associated CO 2 emissions.

Partnering with Air Liquide, ExxonMobil aims to enable the growth of a low-carbon hydrogen market along the U.S. Gulf Coast to help industrial customers decarbonize their operations.