DSD and NLCS complete 1.85 megawatt solar project at The Village at Orchard Ridge

DSD Renewables (DSD) and National Lutheran Communities & Services (NLCS) have completed the installation of a 1.85 megawatt (MW) ground mount solar project at The Village at Orchard Ridge, a National Lutheran Community in the Shenandoah Valley, Virginia, expanding DSD’s footprint to 23 states.

This recently completed project represents a significant step forward in NLCS’ commitment to environmental sustainability and achieving 100% clean, renewable energy usage across its communities. The installation will meet 85% of The Village at Orchard Ridge’s energy needs by producing an estimated 2,396 MWh of energy per year, the equivalent of powering 330 homes annually.

“In the face of growing climate change concerns, it’s increasingly important that organizations like NLCS take the lead in demonstrating environmental stewardship, and we’re proud to have been a part of it,” said David Eisenbud, Senior Director, Origination of DSD. “In this new market for DSD, our team brought ingenuity and rigor to every step in the process, and now we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on residents at The Village at Orchard Ridge and the surrounding community.”

Construction for this project began in July 2022. Not only was this project in a new market for DSD, but solar was also a newer generation asset class for the local utility. The project was met with challenges, but DSD worked closely with NLCS and the local utility to provide innovative solutions throughout the process such as overcoming interconnection limitations, designing a solution that complimented the aesthetics of the Life Plan Community, as well as ensuring that the construction and development process had minimal disruption to the community’s 300-plus residents.

“We’re happy to serve as a model to other Life Plan Communities of what’s possible when it comes to what many non-profits may consider beyond their reach or expertise.”