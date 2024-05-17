DOE announces $71M investment to advance American solar manufacturing

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced a $71 million investment in research, development, and demonstration projects to grow the network of domestic manufacturers across the U.S. solar energy supply chain.

The selected projects will address gaps in the domestic solar manufacturing capacity for supply chain including equipment, silicon ingots and wafers, and both silicon and thin-film solar cell manufacturing. The projects will also open new markets for solar technologies such as dual-use photovoltaic (PV) applications, including building-integrated PV and agrivoltaics.

DOE selected three projects for the Silicon Solar Manufacturing and Dual-Use Photovoltaics Incubator funding program which will support the development of technologies to bring silicon wafer and cell manufacturing onshore. This investment will enable new solar companies to de-risk their technologies with the goal of becoming eligible to apply for capital to scale-up manufacturing, accelerating their path to commercialization. Seven additional projects will advance dual-use PV technologies to harness their potential to electrify buildings, decarbonize the transportation sector, and reduce land-use conflicts.

The ten selected projects are:

Re:Build Manufacturing (Nashua, NH): $1.9 million

Silfab Solar Cells (Fort Mill, SC): $5 million

Ubiquity Solar (Hazelwood, MO): $11.2 million

Appalachian Renewable Power (Stewart, OH): $1.6 million

GAF Energy (San Jose, CA): $1.6 million

Noria Energy Holdings (Sausalito, CA): $1.6 million

RCAM Technologies (Boulder, CO): $600,000

The R&D Lab (Petaluma, CA): $1 million

Silfab Solar WA (Bellingham, WA): $400,000

Wabash (Lafayette, IN): $1.6 million

Advancing U.S. Leadership in Thin-Film Technologies

Thin-film PV technologies, such as cadmium telluride (CdTe) and perovskites, have potential advantages over the current dominant silicon technology, such as less energy-intensive manufacturing, lower manufacturing costs, simpler supply chains, and greater lifetime energy yield. Of the eight projects DOE selected for the Advancing U.S. Thin-Film Solar Photovoltaics funding program, four will address opportunities to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and bolster the supply chain for CdTe systems.

DOE’s Solar Photovoltaics Supply Chain Review identified CdTe as an opportunity to expand domestic production of solar panels. Improving the ability to use and recover materials efficiently when building and recycling panels is a promising approach to strengthen domestic CdTe PV competitiveness. Four other projects will de-risk innovative tandem PV devices that pair established PV technologies like silicon and copper indium gallium diselenide (CIGS) with perovskites, an up-and-coming thin-film PV technology that is nearing market readiness and could be manufactured in the United States. One project leverages the United States’ trade partnership with Canada to increase the supply of tellurium in the United States.

The selected projects are: