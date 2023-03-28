CIB to invest with Shell and Suncor Energy

(Reuters) Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) it would invest C$277M (over USD $203M) in a carbon recycling facility in Quebec run by a joint-venture backed by Shell and Suncor Energy Inc.

The facility will generate hydrogen and oxygen by using electrolysis to convert non-recyclable waste and residual biomass into biofuels with a capacity of up to 130 million liters annually.

Proman and the government of Quebec are also partners in the joint venture running the facility in Varennes. The project is expected to cost C$1.2B.

Construction at the C$1.2 B has already begun and commercial output is expected to begin in 2025.