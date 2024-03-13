CarbonCapture Inc. closes $80 million Series A financing

CarbonCapture Inc. (CarbonCapture), a leading US-based direct air capture (DAC) company, announced the successful completion of its $80 million Series A financing following the addition of multiple strategic investors that include Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, Aramco Ventures, and Siemens Financial Services.

The financing was led by Prime Movers Lab, a leading investor in breakthrough scientific startups, with participation from Idealab X, Marc Benioff's TIME Ventures, Neotribe Ventures, Alumni Ventures, and several other venture investors. Funds will be used to further technology development and to field early installations of CarbonCapture's modular DAC systems.

"To realize our ambitious mission to decarbonize the atmosphere, it's imperative that we marshal the capabilities of the global industrial community," said Adrian Corless, CEO of CarbonCapture Inc. "That's why I'm so excited to welcome our new strategic investors—the unparalleled logistics and supply chain prowess of Amazon, the world-class capabilities of Aramco Ventures, and the digital transformation and energy transition expertise of Siemens will be pivotal to helping us scale DAC in the coming years. We also want to thank our existing investors for their continued belief and support. Together, we're stepping closer to a cleaner, healthier planet for future generations."

CarbonCapture develops, manufactures, and deploys highly scalable solid sorbent DAC systems based on its patented modular open systems architecture. To date, the company has pre-sold over $26 million in carbon removal credits to many of the world's leading companies, including Microsoft, Boston Consulting Group, Alphabet, Meta, Stripe, Shopify, McKinsey & Company, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.