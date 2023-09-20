Amogy Inc. (Amogy), a pioneer of emission-free, energy-dense ammonia power solutions, announced its expansion to Houston, with renovation underway on a 53,000-square-foot manufacturing facility within its four acres of leased space.

Amogy expands operations to Houston; New $40 million manufacturing facility to open early 2024 A rendering of Amogy's new manufacturing facility in Houston

This expansion signifies a pivotal step in Amogy's journey toward commercialization and its commitment to accelerating the global energy transition.

Set to be operational in early 2024, the manufacturing facility, an investment of over $40 million, will be used for the assembly manufacturing of Amogy's innovative clean energy solution. This product, known as a "powerpack," enables carbon-free mobility for the hard-to-abate sectors such as shipping, transportation, and stationary power generation. The facility, which was formerly used to produce oil and gas equipment, is located at 12221 N. Houston Rosslyn Road.

"We chose Houston as the 'energy capital of the world' because we wanted to be near customers, suppliers, and the right talent as we ramp up operations. We are eager to begin manufacturing so we can deliver to customers globally," said Seonghoon Woo, CEO and co-founder of Amogy.

"The Amogy Houston site will be a state-of-the-art facility able to manufacture our clean energy solution at scale," said Daniel MacCrindle, Chief Operations Officer at Amogy. "We are working quickly to hire and equip the facility so we can begin production."

Amogy expects to employ approximately 200 team members at its Houston facility by the end of 2024 and hiring is already underway. Open positions include chemical, mechanical, electrical and system engineers with both basic and advanced (MS/PhD) degrees; manufacturing professionals; mechanical technicians; welders; EHS professionals; operations professionals; and sales professionals.