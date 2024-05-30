Air Products to build network of hydrogen refueling stations connecting Northern and Southern California

Air Products announced it intends to build a network of permanent, commercial-scale, multi-modal hydrogen refueling stations stretching from Northern California to Southern California.

Eric Guter, Air Products' Vice President, Hydrogen for Mobility, made the announcement during his keynote address at the California Hydrogen Convention at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

"Building a robust hydrogen economy infrastructure is critical to the success of the energy transition and meeting our climate change goals," said Guter. "California is a leader in the energy transition and a first-mover in making zero-emission, heavy-duty transportation in the U.S. a reality. As the world's largest supplier of hydrogen, Air Products has committed to investing $15 billion by 2027 in clean energy megaprojects around the world. Working together, energy companies, vehicle manufacturers and governments can accelerate the energy transition and generate a cleaner future for all."

The permanent, multi-modal hydrogen refueling stations will be equipped to serve heavy-duty vehicles, such as commercial and municipal trucks and buses, as well light-duty hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

"Each state-of-the-art, high-capacity, high-reliability station will be able to fuel up to 200 heavy-duty trucks or 2,000 cars per day," said Alison Hawkins, Air Products' General Manager – Hydrogen for Mobility, Americas. "These stations will be a key driver to help California on its road to a zero-emissions transportation future."

Air Products' California pipeline network supplied hydrogen to the nation's first pipeline-fed hydrogen fueling station in Torrance, California in 2011. Currently, Air Products operates six hydrogen refueling stations in Southern California.

The new stations will deliver enhanced fueling technology capability, including significantly higher capacity, multiple fueling dispensers and service for both heavy- and light-duty vehicles.

"Hydrogen will play a key role in meeting California's clean energy and climate change goals, and it will pave the way for zero emissions transportation throughout the state. Air Products' investment in a statewide network of multi-modal hydrogen refueling stations marks a significant milestone for California and its development as a global hub for clean hydrogen," said California State Senator Bob Archuleta, Chair of the Senate Select Committee on Hydrogen Energy.

Dee Dee Myers, Senior Advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom, Director of GO-Biz and founding ARCHES Board Member, said, "Infrastructure is the key to unlocking our nation's hydrogen future, and we commend Air Products for committing to build a network of stations and supply them with clean hydrogen in California as part of our hydrogen hub ecosystem. These stations are steps on the path to our end goal – eliminating the need for diesel in our transportation sector."

The announcement of a California hydrogen refueling station network follows Air Products' recent announcement of plans to build a network of multi-modal hydrogen refueling stations connecting Edmonton and Calgary, Alberta, Canada.