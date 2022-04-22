API joins consortium Blockchain for Energy

Blockchain for Energy announced that the American Petroleum Institute (API), will join the consortium.

API joins Blockchain for Energy

This membership brings a new collaboration with API, the leading trade association representing all segments of the natural gas and oil industry, and whose members produce, process, and distribute much of the nation’s energy. API’s membership will focus on environmental, social and governance issues, as the consortium continues to build and expand its industry grade solutions.

“We are very pleased to welcome our newest member, the American Petroleum Institute, to the consortium,” said Raquel Clement, Chairperson of the Board and Lean Six Sigma Manager at Chevron. “Together we are firmly on our way to a digital future that collaboratively supports and enhances our industry. We welcome their support and direction.”

“The natural gas and oil industry is constantly evolving and continues to invest in, and implement, powerful digital tools such as blockchain, that can be used for transparent and efficient tracking of GHG emissions,” said Aaron Padilla, Director of Corporate Policy at API. “We are pleased to be joining Blockchain for Energy and look forward to working with the consortium on innovative solutions and best practices to advance our ESG goals.”

Utilizing the benefits of blockchain technology, Blockchain for Energy provides its members with the best in industry solutions. They drive digital transformation by providing members a venue to accelerate the digitalization journey to resolve, reinvent, and transform the industry through collective synergies.