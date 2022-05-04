Ørsted makes final investment decision on 201-MW wind farm in Kansas

Ørsted’s Board of Directors has made a final investment decision (FID) on onshore wind farm Sunflower Wind in Kansas.

The 201 MW wind farm will be located in Marion County, mid-Kansas, and will become Ørsted’s fourth onshore wind farm in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) energy market.

The project was acquired together with Lincoln Land Wind last year. Since the acquisition, critical development activities have been completed, and the project has been optimised to deliver a strong business case. Sunflower Wind will bring Ørsted’s capacity in the SPP energy market to 832 MW, which is enough to power almost 270,000 US homes.

Neil O’Donovan, CEO of Ørsted Onshore, says: “I’m pleased that we’re continuing to bring projects in the SPP market to FID. Sunflower Wind will be able to provide green energy to more than 68,000 homes, and we’re excited to continue the construction of the project, which we expect to reach commercial operation in the second half of 2023. We look forward to continuing the good cooperation with the local community in and around Marion County.”

Ørsted’s onshore business currently has over 4,200 MW in operation and under construction across the US, with an ambition of reaching 17.5 GW globally in 2030.