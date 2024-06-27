Vopak Exolum builds greenfield terminal on Houston Ship Channel

Vopak Exolum Houston (VEH) is on track with deployment of growth capex toward strategic goals in industrial and gas and an acceleration toward new energies and sustainable feedstocks in 2024.

The company is a joint venture that is 50% owned by Vopak Terminals North America and the remaining 50% interest owned by CLH America, Inc, an Exolum S.A. company.

Strategically located in Houston’s refining and petrochemical corridor, it is the only waterborne ammonia terminal with the deepwater berth capable of accommodating very large gas carrier vessels. Vopak Exolum Houston is also the first greenfield terminal development in the Port of Houston in more than a decade.

VEH operates a unit train rail loop served by all three main rail lines and rail infrastructure for the storage and handling of pressurized gas for a global energy company.

Moda Midstream in January said it had completed its previously announced sale of a 50% interest in an NGL storage and terminal facility for an undisclosed amount, according to a press release.

Moda, backed by EnCap Flatrock Midstream, sold its joint venture interests in the terminal to Madrid’s Exolum, a European logistics company. Financial terms of the deal, announced in December, weren’t disclosed.

“I am proud of the collaboration and hard work among the Moda, Vopak and Vopak Moda Houston teams as we transformed a greenfield site into a brand-new liquids terminal in the Port of Houston,” said Moda Midstream President and CEO Jonathan Ackerman. “I am excited to see how Vopak Moda Houston will build upon its solid foundation to expand and pursue growth opportunities with global storage leader Exolum as its new partner.”