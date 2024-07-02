FERC approves Transco Texas-Louisiana pipeline

Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. LLC (Transco), a subsidiary of The Williams Companies Inc., received the green light from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on June 18 for its Texas to Louisiana Energy Pathway Project.

The $91.8 million project is set to bolster the capacity of the Transco pipeline in Texas and Louisiana, significantly enhancing the reliability and diversification of energy infrastructure along the Gulf Coast. By the first quarter of 2025, this expansion is projected to increase the Transco system's capacity by approximately 364,400 dekatherms per day (Dth/d).

Transco has secured a binding precedent agreement with EOG Resources Inc. for a 15-year term, covering the full project capacity at a negotiated rate, ensuring financial backing prior to the project’s commencement.

To achieve the capacity boost, Transco will convert IT Feeder System service to firm transportation service, reclaim firm transportation service from existing customers, and build new compression facilities. This includes a new 15,900 horsepower (HP) natural gas-driven turbine compressor station in Fort Bend County, Texas, along with modifications to existing stations in Hardin and Victoria counties, Texas.

Despite regulatory challenges and significant costs, Transco remains optimistic about the project's positive impact on Gulf Coast energy infrastructure, highlighting improved reliability and diversification. The company accepted the FERC order on January 30, 2024, and submitted an implementation plan to meet environmental conditions on February 19, 2024. With all federal authorizations secured and pre-construction conditions met, Transco is now seeking written authorization to begin construction.

As part of its compliance measures, Transco will conduct an Environmental Compliance Training on June 25, 2024, in Rosenberg, TX. The company has also identified key personnel responsible for environmental compliance and revised the project schedule in response to FERC's environmental stipulations.

Transco’s Texas to Louisiana Energy Pathway Project is a significant step forward in fortifying the energy infrastructure of the Gulf Coast, ensuring a more reliable and diversified energy supply for the future.