Shintech plans $18MM expansion to bolster Louisiana PVC production facility

Chemical producer Shintech is making plans to expand its Plaquemine, Louisiana, facility, according to project review announcements filed with Louisiana Economic Development.

Shintech filed the $18 million project notice last month according to the Louisiana Economic Development website for the expansion project that will support the retention of 15 permanent qualified contract jobs at the White Castle Brine facility.

According to the announcements, the project expenditures include wellhead, casing and tubing, drilling fluids, drill rig, site preparation, testing and facility piping, electrical and instrumentation.

This expansion is integral to the manufacturing process of the existing facilities in Plaquemine by providing additional brine capacity for the continued production of PVC.

The project is expected to bring more than 25 construction jobs with an estimated construction payroll of nearly $3 million.

The project is expected to be finished in April 2024.

As the largest producer of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) in the world, Shintech is a global presence in the PVC sales market, as well as the supplier of 35% of the domestic demand of the U.S. market.