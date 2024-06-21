Lucas Oil opens advanced grease manufacturing facility in Indiana

Lucas Oil, a distributor of high-performance automotive additives and lubricants, announced the opening of its expanded grease manufacturing capabilities within its 400,000 square foot production facility in Indiana.

The significant enhancement incorporates a new production area dedicated to developing and manufacturing industrial and commercial greases, addressing a national grease shortage that has impacted multiple industries since supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic.

"Bringing a dedicated grease plant online was a strategic decision to increase our production capabilities and have a specialized space that can help increase our output, efficiency and ability to develop more advanced formulations," said Lucas Oil CEO Morgan Lucas. "By investing in the buildout of this facility, we're not just committing to quality; we're embracing the responsibility to boost the industrial sector and the larger economy. This plant allows us to create and deliver superior, reliable industrial greases that can enhance equipment longevity and efficiency, which is crucial for our industrial customers looking to optimize their operations and reduce downtime. Ultimately, this move is about providing a product that stands up to rigorous use and supports a sustainable economic future by improving overall industrial productivity."

"Lucas Oil has always been one of Harrison County's top businesses and their investment into the facility highlights their commitment to our community and the state of Indiana," said Darrell Voelker, Executive Director of Harrison County Economic Development Corp. "This new capability is very exciting because Lucas Oil is not only expanding their production capabilities to respond to a global product shortage, but this will also give a boost to our local economy."

In addition to Mr. Voelker, other county and local leaders including Harrison County Council Chairman Donnie Hussung, County Commissioner President Nelson Stepro, Harrison County Chamber President Lisa Long and Corydon Town Manager Bruce Cunningham joined Lucas Oil Executives to cut the ribbon.