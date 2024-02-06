Governor Jeff Landry announced a $100 million bond allocation for the expansion project at Chevron’s Geismar Renewable Diesel Plant.

This expansion project is expected to bring 90 new permanent jobs and 1,500 temporary jobs. He also signed a Proclamation and an Executive Order on behalf of the oil and gas industry. The Proclamation states that Louisiana is open for business and the administration will work tirelessly to ensure the Oil and Gas Industry can thrive in the State. The Executive Order directs the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality to promote the streamlining of permitting processes associated with the Oil and Gas Industry.

Governor Jeff Landry announces bond allocation for Chevron’s Geismar expansion project Gov. Landry speaks at LMOGA

“The Oil and Gas Industry built Louisiana and keeps our economy moving. Our administration will always be a strong voice for this industry and support the vital jobs it creates. This project will not only benefit Louisiana’s hardworking men and women, but it will also help reduce our carbon emissions. I am thrilled to announce this funding, and I look forward to seeing the incredible benefits this project will bring to our state,” said Governor Jeff Landry.

“Chevron is very grateful to Governor Landry for his support of our improvement and expansion project at our renewable diesel production facility in Geismar,” said Daniel Dascher, Geismar Plant Manager. “This project helps us to advance our goal of providing affordable, reliable, ever-cleaner energy through the production of lower carbon intensity fuel.”

The improvement and expansion project was announced with Governor John Bel in 2020 and Chevron received approval for the bond issuance from the State Bond Commission in 2023; however the former Governor never gave them any bond allocation. Under Governor Jeff Landry, Chevron will now receive the $100 million bond allocation, mostly made up of carryover bonds.

The Geismar Facility was the first stand-alone renewable diesel production facility in the U.S. when it was completed in 2010. Once completed, the improvement and expansion project will increase site capacity by 250 million gallons, from 90 million gallons to 340 million gallons per year. Renewable diesel is sourced from multiple renewable feedstocks—including soybean oil, canola oil, used cooking oils and animal fats. It works just like petroleum diesel, making it a drop-in fuel compatible with vehicles on the road today.