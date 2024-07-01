Ohmstede Industrial Services Inc.

Ohmstede has expanded its service offerings and evolved in response to the needs of its clients since 1905. It has a reputation for delivering innovative and quality solutions.

Ohmstede Industrial Services provides multiple work disciplines to optimize the organization for each event and increase operational efficiency. Ohmstede makes it easy for clients to tailor their contracting strategy with options to reduce contractor count and overhead. ONE SOURCE.

Ohmstede's turnaround, revamp, and specialty services solutions are designed to reduce downtime, encourage cost-cutting constructability and return processes to online production as planned. ONE FOCUS.

ONE CALL provides access to expertise for manufacturing, fabrication, assembly, and repair of highly engineered mechanical equipment: heat transfer, furnaces and heaters, towers and columns, piping, and reactors - each part of a fully integrated process or system. Ohmstede's understanding from both the micro and macro perspectives for each piece of equipment is essential for safe execution and delivery of planned results.

www.ohmstede.com

Download insert