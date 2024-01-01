Back Cover: Meeting the challenge with multi-faceted environmental, decommissioning services

Brandenburg engineering specialists are experienced in all facets of industrial and commercial demolition.

This is why choosing a national leader in demolition and environmental remediation with the knowledge, expertise and resources to meet the challenges of any decommissioning project requiring material removal, soil remediation, asset recovery and site preparation is key. Brandenburg has more than 50 years invested in project completion and customer service. Completing over 200 projects each year, the company has an extremely low employee turnover rate which has resulted in a wealth of operational expertise uncommon in industry today. It has established a proven track record of meeting and exceeding operational and commercial goals for projects of all sizes. Site preparation services for industrial facility owners and site developers include:

Demolition and decommissioning

Major industries served include:

Automotive

Chemical

Commercial

Entertainment

Health care

Industrial

Institutional

Mining

Nuclear

O&G

Pharmaceutical

Power generation

Steel production

The team also provides comprehensive asset retirement services for total plant closures as well as selective demolition designed to explicitly enhance the efficiency and profitability of ongoing operations. Associated services include scrap management, environmental assessments, equipment salvage and site preparation.

Environmental engineering

Environmental remediation is performed for a wide spectrum of customers that participate in voluntary state cleanup programs. In addition, Brandenburg's civil and environmental engineering professionals have completed projects for potentially responsible parties under the EPA's Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, commonly known as Superfund. Brandenburg's staff provides waste management and permitting, chemical manufacturing, civil engineering, laboratory analysis, site remediation and regulatory compliance. The company also offers asbestos abatement, environmental remediation and ancillary services, including facility decontamination, drum management, underground storage tank removal, waste minimization analysis and emergency response.

Asset recovery expertise

Hundreds of thousands of tons of ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metals are processed by the company each year. It owns and operates portable spectrometers to provide onsite scrap chemistry analysis, and its central scrap management operations are ISO 9001 certified. The company utilizes a vetted network of used equipment dealers as well as an extensive industrial customer base to maximize salvage equipment sales. Brandenburg also provides rigging and transportation services for the removal and delivery of salvaged equipment.

High-tech site preparation

Brandenburg's engineers utilize 3D computer-aided drafting programs to create accurate terrain models for earthwork projects. Areas and volumes are precisely calculated using state-of-the-industry survey equipment. Robotic total stations and global positioning systems are used to ensure precise surveys and document significant elements at each site. Background maps and digital terrain models accurately navigate specific elements of each site and determine the designed grades for the entire project.

Industry leadership by design

Consistent performance, cutting-edge investments and forward-thinking practices make Brandenburg an industry leader. The following are a few reasons why the firm keeps its position as a top-performing innovator.

Safe site innovators

In an industry involving structural demolition and hazardous situations, a focus on absolute safety is paramount. Brandenburg was the first demolition contractor to successfully complete the OSHA Challenge Program and to be certified as a Star Member in OSHA's prestigious Voluntary Protection Program (VPP). Star Member designation is VPP's highest level of recognition. The company maintains a staff of safety professionals with backgrounds in civil engineering, industrial hygiene, chemical, mining, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, refinery and power generation. Staff includes a certified industrial hygienist; certified safety professionals; graduate safety practitioners; certified health and safety technicians; a safety-trained supervisor; a certified HSE trainer; American Heart Association instructors; special government employees; OSHA construction outreach trainers and former OSHA compliance officers. It also promotes safe work practices through a behavior-based safety program, intensive and continual worker training and strict enforcement of the firm's written safety program. The company's safety efforts have been recognized by many of its customers, from small businesses to elite Fortune 500 companies such as Dow, Gilbane, Turner Construction and bp.

Emergency response leaders

An essential player in emergency response situations, Brandenburg has also assisted first responders with structural collapses, fires and disasters. Government entities depend on the team to provide emergency response training, pre-and post-event consultation, specialized recovery equipment, skilled labor and structural engineering expertise.

Investors in heavy equipment

The company's current fixed-asset replacement value is in excess of $150 million. All equipment, including a fleet of roll-off trucks and tractor-trailers, is company-owned and maintained. In addition to commercially available equipment, its experienced engineers and innovators design and fabricate custom attachments for specialized applications. Its equipment managers adhere to strict preventive maintenance schedules to ensure all equipment is consistently safe and reliable.

Environmental sustainability

Brandenburg is environmentally focused on sustainability which includes incorporating its programs for conservation, social values and biodiversity into its work practices. Sustainability is meeting today's resource needs by not depleting resources for tomorrow. As a company, it is committed to minimize the impact its work has on natural resources by acting responsibly.

Brandenburg is dedicated to sustainability by:

• Committing to make a positive impact to all interested parties • Minimizing waste • Shaping innovative demolition practices to address all known environmental elements • Caring for ecosystems • Being good stewards of land and resources • Encouraging employees to be aware of and commit to reuse, recycle and reduce

Continuous improvement

Brandenburg has achieved environmental certification through the ISO by developing an environmental management system as exemplified in the ISO 14001 guideline materials. These documents map out Brandenburg's framework for creating an effective environmental management system. This system is designed to provide assurance to internal and external stakeholders that environmental impact is not only being continuously and effectively measured, it is also constantly being improved and implemented across the company's operations.

Offices throughout the U.S.

Maintaining divisional offices in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Florida and Tennessee, the company welcomes visits from clients and interested parties.

For more information, visit brandenburg.com or call (800) 932-2869.