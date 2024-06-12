Unrivaled passive fire protection: Ensuring long-term safety in any climate

DATE: Wednesday, July 17, 2024

TIME: 11 a.m. CDT (12 p.m. EDT)

REGISTER

Intumescent coatings, pioneered in the 1970s, have garnered immense attention for their ability to safeguard steel structures from hydrocarbon fires. As O&G exploration ventures into different climates, the demand for intumescent coatings capable of withstanding drastic temperature fluctuations without compromising integrity has surged.

Join us as we delve into the imperative need for next-generation coatings that defy hairline cracking, ensuring unparalleled protection in the face of fire hazards.

Our subject matter experts will discuss:

Coating stress build-up related to differential rates of thermal expansion with the substrate can lead to cracking, delamination and detachment

Complex cross-border construction, lifting, transport and assembly add a risk of damage

The choice between rigid, high-durability coating or highly flexible options often involves compromises on durability, application and long-term performance

How combined passive fire protection (PFP) and cryogenic spill protection (CSP) intumescent coating systems add to the complexity

Can’t make the day and time of the webinar? Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.

Jotun

BIC Magazine