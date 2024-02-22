Reaching new heights of excellence: Full service rope access

DATE: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
TIME: 11 a.m. CDT (12 p.m. EDT)
Join us as our rope access experts give a case study on how a U.S. owner/operator used rope access to quickly respond and mitigate the effects of CUI on more than five miles of plant-critical lines. The use of rope access with a multi-skilled bundled service provider gave the facility the ability to reach complete inspection and rehabilitation.
Evolving mechanical integrity programs must consider response time in the development of:
- Inspection programs for piping circuits
- Dead-leg surveys
- Vessel and equipment monitoring
Learn how this arms-reach capability can be a game changer for programs across multiple industries.
Can’t make the day and time of the webinar? Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.