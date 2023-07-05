How innovative stone wool insulation protects piping systems from dual threats of fire & water

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM CDT

REGISTER

Fire and water present critical risks to the safety, reliability and economics of piping systems in many industrial plants. Advances in stone wool insulation with fire-resistant and water-repellent technology, provide passive fire protection and impede water ingress to mitigate heat flow and corrosion under insulation (CUI).

In this webinar, attendees will learn new strategies to leverage innovative technology to protect pipes from fire and CUI.

Topics covered include:

How hydrocarbon fires can start in industrial plants and how passive fire protection minimizes the dangers of a fire.

What is UL 1709 and why is this standard important? Explanation of the fire test and requirements.

How does water ingress lead to CUI?

What are the risks to a plant and its personnel if a fire and/or CUI goes unchecked?

How do you upgrade your specifications? Recommendations and details that ensure the best solution.

Introduction of new insulation innovations that protect pipes from both fire and water.

Speaker: ROCKWOOL Technical Sales ManagerJack Blundell

Can’t make the day and time of the webinar? Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.

Sponsored by ROCKWOOL

Presented by BIC Magazine