Enhancing asset integrity: Robotics and advanced NDT in refinery inspections

DATE: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

TIME: 11 a.m. CDT (12 p.m. EDT)

REGISTER

Discover how leading-edge robotics and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) technologies are transforming refinery piping inspections, enhancing accuracy and safety with a particular focus on CUI detection. Gain insights into the pivotal role of robotics and NDT in optimizing asset integrity management.

Key takeaways include: Understanding the synergistic benefits of leveraging robotics and advanced NDT for pipe inspections

Exploring how these technologies mitigate safety concerns and optimize inspection efficiency

Insights into leveraging robotics and advanced NDT for comprehensive asset integrity management

In this webinar, we'll delve into the paradigm shift brought about by the integration of robotics and advanced NDT in asset inspections within the O&G and energy sectors. Our panelists will discuss the critical role of robotics and advanced NDT in enhancing safety and efficiency while providing unparalleled accuracy in data collection. We'll explore how these technologies are revolutionizing inspection processes, empowering inspectors to work more efficiently while mitigating risks associated with conventional methods, and much more.

ARIX Technologies

BIC Magazine