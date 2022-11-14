BIC Industry Roundtable

Roundtable Topic: Connected Safety to Protect Workers in High-Risk Environments
Wednesday, November 30, 11:00 am CT (12:00 pm ET)
This panel of leading industrial safety professionals will address topics critical to plant managers and safety directors, such as:
- Enhancing critical thinking to maximize safety
- Building and maintaining a zero-incident culture
- Improving incident investigation skills
Benefit from several case studies, including BASF Freeport’s exposure reduction process program that requires everyone to remove safety barriers, promote a zero-incident mindset, prevent incidents, and ensure a proactive approach to safety. Don’t miss this stellar line-up of speakers. Reserve your spot today.
Luis Aguilar, President & CEO, Health and Safety Council
Adebayo Adekola, Sr. Director of Freeport Site Services, BASF
Ben Mitchell, Director Safety Health Security, Kaneka North America
Albert Cotton, Technical Support Leader, Dow Houston Hub
Kelly Dorsey, Health, Environmental & Safety Professional, Marathon Petroleum
