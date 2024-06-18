Texas Chemistry Council president and CEO on safety and sustainability

×

Jeremy Osterberger interviews Hector Rivero, the president and CEO of the Texas Chemistry Council.

They discuss the 36th annual Texas Louisiana Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Seminar and Industry Trade Show, highlighting its significance as a premier safety conference. Rivero explains the event's collaborative nature, involving safety professionals and volunteers, and its educational sessions and trade show. The two also dive into the annual awards banquet honoring safety achievements.

Rivero outlines the Texas Chemistry Council's legislative priorities, focusing on tax policies, sustainability, and advanced recycling to support the chemical industry in Texas.