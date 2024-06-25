LyondellBasell's safety and community focus

×

Jeremy Osterberger interviews Nancy Ross at the 36th Texas Louisiana EHS Seminar.

Nancy, chief of staff at LyondellBasell, discusses her background, her role in supporting leadership with operational and safety goals, and her work on the TCC EHS committee. She emphasizes safety with a goal of zero incidents and highlights technological advancements in safety practices. Nancy also talks about environmental projects, community outreach, and the impact of their initiatives on local schools and weather relief efforts.